Bandwidth Partners with Google and Cognigy to Launch AIBridge

Bandwidth, an enterprise cloud communications company, is partnering with Google and Cognigy to launch AIBridge, which enables companies to deploy voice-based artificial intelligence (AI) tools in front of their contact centers.
AIBridge is the newest in a series of pre-built integrations available with Bandwidth Maestro, the company's cloud communications platform. The first integrations include conversational AI providers Cognigy and Google Cloud's Dialogflow.
With AIBridge, incoming calls can first be routed directly to an AI-driven virtual agent through a pre-built integration with Bandwidth's Maestro platform.
Companies can orchestrate complex call flows using Bandwidth Visual Builder, a software-based, low code/no code drag-and-drop call flow designer.
"Bandwidth Maestro is truly an innovative enterprise-class voice platform that, when paired with Cognigy.AI, will make conversational and generative AI more accessible and manageable, enabling accelerated customer service transformation," said Hardy Myers, senior vice president of business development and strategy at Cognigy, in a statement.
"AI is transforming the customer service experience, and we're excited to partner with Bandwidth to bring its customers rich, intuitive customer conversations with the help of Google Cloud's conversational AI technology," said Yariv Adan, senior AI director of product management at Google Cloud AI, in a statement.
"Bandwidth AIBridge enables enterprises to make the transition from traditional IVR technologies to full-service conversational AI bot platforms and move them in front of the contact center to operate 24/7/365," said John Bell, Bandwidth's chief product officer in a statement. "It gets even better: using Bandwidth Visual Builder, there's no software coding necessary to compose and connect complex call flows for any contact center use case."