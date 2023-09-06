Bandwidth Partners with Google and Cognigy to Launch AIBridge

Bandwidth, an enterprise cloud communications company, is partnering with Google and Cognigy to launch AIBridge, which enables companies to deploy voice-based artificial intelligence (AI) tools in front of their contact centers.

AIBridge is the newest in a series of pre-built integrations available with Bandwidth Maestro, the company's cloud communications platform. The first integrations include conversational AI providers Cognigy and Google Cloud's Dialogflow.

With AIBridge, incoming calls can first be routed directly to an AI-driven virtual agent through a pre-built integration with Bandwidth's Maestro platform.

Companies can orchestrate complex call flows using Bandwidth Visual Builder, a software-based, low code/no code drag-and-drop call flow designer.