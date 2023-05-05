BT and Five9 Expand Partnership

BT and Five9 are expanding their partnership to enhance the choice of contact center services and solutions offered to organizations globally.

BT will now offer the Five9 Intelligent CX Platform as a managed service to help contact center fully digitize their workplaces through tighter integration with existing voice, digital channels, unified communications, and CRM systems. The partnership will also bring the integration of the cloud native Five9 Intelligent CX Platform with BT's Global Managed Voice platform.

BT customers can now choose from a range of Five9 options, including digital engagement channels, analytics, workflow automation and optimization, and practical AI. In addition, Five9 offers pre-built call center integrations with leading CRM solutions, including Salesforce, ServiceNow, Microsoft, Oracle, and Zendesk.

BT will also offer access to Five9's artificial intelligence (AI) and automation solutions, including Five9 Intelligent Virtual Agent (IVA), to automate processes and manage routine calls, while automatically providing agents with caller details.

The expanded partnership builds on an existing agreement between BT and Five9. In November, Five9 named BT its strategic carrier for voice and network services globally.