BT and Five9 Expand Partnership

BT and Five9 are expanding their partnership to enhance the choice of contact center services and solutions offered to organizations globally.
BT will now offer the Five9 Intelligent CX Platform as a managed service to help contact center fully digitize their workplaces through tighter integration with existing voice, digital channels, unified communications, and CRM systems. The partnership will also bring the integration of the cloud native Five9 Intelligent CX Platform with BT's Global Managed Voice platform.
BT customers can now choose from a range of Five9 options, including digital engagement channels, analytics, workflow automation and optimization, and practical AI. In addition, Five9 offers pre-built call center integrations with leading CRM solutions, including Salesforce, ServiceNow, Microsoft, Oracle, and Zendesk.
BT will also offer access to Five9's artificial intelligence (AI) and automation solutions, including Five9 Intelligent Virtual Agent (IVA), to automate processes and manage routine calls, while automatically providing agents with caller details.
The expanded partnership builds on an existing agreement between BT and Five9. In November, Five9 named BT its strategic carrier for voice and network services globally.
"Our Five9 partnership offers BT customers a secure and future-proof route to migrate their contact center into the cloud. BT's and Five9's combined expertise will help customers manage the transition seamlessly and enjoy the full benefits of a managed CCaaS service," Andrew Small, managing director of the global business portfolio at BT, said in a statement.
"It is an honor to continue expanding our partnership with BT to deliver a high-quality intelligent CX solution via a BT network-enabled, managed cloud service powered by Five9," said Jake Butterbaugh, senior vice president of global partners at Five9, in a statement. "Enterprises now have access to Five9's leading Intelligent CX Platform seamlessly embedded with BT's world-class voice and data services to create more fluid experiences for their customers. This partnership reflects Five9's commitment to grow our partner ecosystem and cultivate powerful, global partnerships to deliver CX solutions to global customers."