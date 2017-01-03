Avtex Partners with Genesys

Avtex, a provider of customer experience (CX) technology, has joined the Genesys value-added reseller network of providers authorized to architect, build, deliver, and support the full suite of products and solutions on the Genesys Customer Experience Platform.
Avtex helps organizations create a holistic and integrated CX strategy. The company offers a full line-up of CX supporting technologies, including solutions for contact center, customer intelligence, business productivity, and more.
Through this partnership, Genesys clients can now rely on Avtex for personalized deployment, integration, and maintenance of Genesys products. In turn, Avtex clients now have additional technology options to execute CX strategies.
"We are excited about this new partnership and look forward to the deployment capabilities and innovation that Avtex has to offer," said Paul Rolfe,vice president of global partners and alliances at Genesys, in a statement. "Avtex and Genesys have a common goal to enable our clients to deliver exceptional customer experiences."
"This partnership will allow us to extend in to contact center back-office automation and deeper omnichannel integrations. Our focus on CX consulting and rich CX technology application development, as well as our mutual alliance with Microsoft Digital CX Technologies, make this partnership a great fit for our customers' long-term success," said George Demou, president and CEO of Avtex, in a statement. "We are truly excited to add the Genesys product line to our portfolio and look forward to creating a lasting relationship with an organization that shares our vision and values."