Avtex Partners with Genesys

Avtex, a provider of customer experience (CX) technology, has joined the Genesys value-added reseller network of providers authorized to architect, build, deliver, and support the full suite of products and solutions on the Genesys Customer Experience Platform.

Avtex helps organizations create a holistic and integrated CX strategy. The company offers a full line-up of CX supporting technologies, including solutions for contact center, customer intelligence, business productivity, and more.

Through this partnership, Genesys clients can now rely on Avtex for personalized deployment, integration, and maintenance of Genesys products. In turn, Avtex clients now have additional technology options to execute CX strategies.