Avtex OneView Now Available on Genesys AppFoundry

Avtex, a TTEC Digital company, has made OneView, which allows agents to service customers on Genesys Cloud channels embedded directly into Salesforce, available on Genesys AppFoundry.

The OneView integration combines dynamic screen pops, automated tasks, process guidance, and data in a single location.

"I am excited to add OneView to Avtex's listing of applications in the Genesys AppFoundry and the benefits it will bring to customers," said Rob Church, head of innovation at Avtex, in a statement. "By combining two industry-leading platforms, Genesys Cloud and Salesforce, OneView enables contact center teams to drive better business results by optimizing their agent performance." "At Avtex we invest in innovation with the goal of creating an exceptional customer experience at every touch point," said Bryce Gibson, chief business officer of Avtex, in a statement. "This is the next generation of integration software which is built upon our years of experience. I am excited to add OneView to the Avtex portfolio of products that allow companies to put greater focus on the customer and the fuel to take their customer experience to the next level."

As a Premium App on the Genesys AppFoundry, Genesys customers can have their OneView subscriptions included on their Genesys invoices.