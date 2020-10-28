Avtex Acquires Aria Solutions

Founded in 1997, Aria Solutions was one of the first system integrators in North America for Genesys' cloud customer experience and contact center solutions. Aria has specialized in system integration, agent technology, omnichannel capabilities, CRM, workforce management, and operational analytics. With Genesys' customer experience technologies and its own offerings, Aria has consulted with clients to create custom contact center solutions across a wide range of industries.

"There is a real synergy between our companies, from the shared values and culture of our organizations to the passion for cloud technologies that we share," said Robert Church, Aria's president and CEO, in a statement. "This deal represents an opportunity for both Aria and Avtex to expand the offerings we can provide to our clients, and we are tremendously excited to share our deep expertise around the Genesys Engage platform and enterprise-level customer experience solutions. Over the last 23 years, our team has developed a reputation for approachability and trust, and our clients should not expect that culture to change; Avtex and Aria are in lockstep around service to our clients being the first priority."