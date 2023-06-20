Avaya and Alvaria Expand Partnership

Alvaria has expanded its partnership with Avaya, to strengthen the Avaya cloud portfolio with outbound capabilities.
Alvaria will integrate its Alvaria Cloud solutions for outbound interactions, regulatory and compliance management, and convenient time to call capabilities with Avaya's Elite contact center and its Enterprise Cloud solutions. This integration will provide Avaya's customers with advanced outbound capabilities .
"Outbound capabilities play a critical role in successful customer service strategies, and Alvaria recognizes their importance," said Alan Masarek, CEO of Avaya, in a statement. "Through this expanded partnership with Avaya, joint customers can optimize their outbound campaigns while ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements. The integration of Alvaria's outbound and compliance solutions empowers organizations to provide customers with the best experiences and facilitate efficient and effective interactions with Avaya-enabled call center agents."
"Our collaboration between Alvaria and Avaya is one that I personally am honored to announce in coordination with the Avaya Engage event," said Jeff Cotten, Alvaria's CEO, in a statement. "My team and I look forward to enabling Avaya's blue-chip customer base with enhanced proactive outbound CX strategies, streamlined business operations, and the ability to navigate regulatory challenges successfully."