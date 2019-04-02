Avaya Taps Nuance for Conversational Interfaces

Working with Nuance Communications, Avaya has added a number of self-service automation capabilities with conversational interfaces to its Avaya IX Contact Center solutions.
This latest integration with Nuance provides additional speech enhancements, including Nuance Speech Suite 11 with Dragon Voice for conversational speech, leveraging the latest in artificial intelligence-driven machine learning speech recognition capabilities.
Nuance is an Avaya AI Connect partner.
"Artificial Intelligence-driven interactions significantly improve the accuracy, efficiency, and effectiveness of self-service automation, driving increased user acceptance and adoption," said Eric Rossman, Avaya's vice president of partnerships, developers, and alliances, in a statement. "Avaya's A.I.Connect ecosystem of partners continues to provide unique solutions helping to make customer interactions more meaningful and insightful. Our enhanced integration with Nuance enables us to increase our ability to deploy new innovation for organizations of all kinds looking to improve engagement and satisfaction of their customers."
"In a world of virtual assistants and smart homes, customers expect to control their experiences with technology simply by talking," said Tony Lorentzen, senior vice president of intelligent engagement solutions at Nuance's Enterprise Division, in a statement. "By combining AI-powered, enterprise-grade speech technologies, we're enabling automated, intelligent, contextual conversations that feel almost human. We're excited to continue integrating our latest technologies through our A.I.Connect partnership with Avaya, so together we can help to enhance customer and user experiences."