Avaya Partners with Spoken for Contact Center Solutions

Contact center technology providers Avaya and Spoken Communications have formed a strategic co-development partnership to help business process outsourcers (BPOs) transition to and fully leverage the cloud.

Avaya Enterprise Cloud for BPO is an integrated Avaya cloud service that brings together Avaya's Customer Engagement applications with Spoken's ConversationCenter CCaaS.

Using Avaya Enterprise Cloud for BPO, outsourcers can add new, advanced capabilities as needed for a hybrid cloud solution or as they transition to full, cloud contact center applications. This includes the following

Modernizing the customer experience by adding multichannel capabilities combined with integrated, interaction analytics and speech transcription.

Optimizing the workforce with services that help improve agent productivity, including integrated call recording, surveys, listen, whisper, and more.

Gaining deeper insight into the business using machine-learning analytics that capture and analyze every aspect of the customer engagement across channels.

Better managing operational expenses as they pay only for the capabilities and services needed, with the ability to instantly scale up or down.

Enabling work-from-home agents with compliance and data security features.

As part of its roadmap, Avaya Enterprise Cloud for BPO will allow customers to fully leverage omnichannel, multitouch customer engagement capabilities, with an open-API development environment. The solution provides security with end-to-end encryption and data isolation to aid in privacy and regulatory compliance.

"BPOs and large organizations face the same challenge: how to migrate existing contact center functionality and infrastructure onto a modern architecture? The Avaya/Spoken offering is putting Avaya in the cloud-based contact center arena, enabling BPOs to modernize and remain with their trusted supplier of choice," said Mary Wardley, IDC's vice president of customer care and loyalty, in a statement. Tej Kohili, general manager of cloud solutions at Avaya, agrees. "BPOs are facing the same challenges of digital transformation that many businesses are experiencing, but with an exponential order of magnitude and complexity. Each of the brands and their customers have exacting expectations, timelines, and demands that must be met. Avaya Enterprise Cloud for BPO provides the simplest transition to cloud economics with virtually no change in agent, supervisor or operational processes," he said in a statement.

Sold exclusively through Avaya, Avaya Enterprise Cloud for BPO is available for sale in the United States and Canada, with other geographies to follow.