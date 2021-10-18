Avaya Launches Experience Builders

Communications and collaboration company Avaya has launched Avaya Experience Builders, globally aligning Avaya's services, partners, and developers into an ecosystem to help companies build better experiences for employees and customers through the Avaya OneCloud artificial intelligence-powered experience platform.
"How people feel about their interactions with companies is now more important than the products and services they buy, and every business must orchestrate memorable moments that shape customer and employee engagement, satisfaction and loyalty," said Jim Chirico, CEO of Avaya, in a statement. "Enterprises are looking to Avaya for specific expertise in building those better experiences. They can't be delivered with monolithic apps in a cloud world. They must be composable. Experience Builders can deliver the tailored, engaging, and effortless communications and collaboration that enable businesses to create deeper relationships with customers and drive new sources of revenue."
Avaya Experience Builders provides the right amount of co-development support each company needs, whether that's simply subscribing to tailored existing experiences, developing completely new experiences, or leveraging AI to enable end users to self-compose their experiences.
Avaya Experience Builders includes the following:
- More than 250 technology partners, including AI technology vendors;
- More than 32,000 companies in Avaya DevConnect;
- More than 154,000 registered developers, 24,000 of whom are using Avaya OneCloud CPaaS;
- 7,200 channel partners and agents;
- Avaya Hybrid Cloud Services, Omnichannel Services, and AI Services, with frameworks, connectors, and pre-built workflows, including more than 40 APIs to connect existing Avaya systems with new cloud applications that address today's new hybrid work use cases;
- Avaya OneCloud, the communications and collaboration platform, including Avaya OneCloud UCaaS, Avaya OneCloud CCaaS, and Avaya OneCloud CPaaS.
"Building the future requires a new way of thinking about experience design and development," said Simon Harrison, chief marketing officer of Avaya, in a statement. "Avaya is committed to continue empowering our customers to address new, flexible work challenges with best-in-class innovation. Avaya Experience Builders as a community provides them with unparalleled total experience development and deployment capabilities. It enables them to better navigate uncharted waters as we all move forward into new realities."
"With the introduction of Avaya Experience Builders, Avaya is recognizing the need for businesses to expand their capabilities beyond their corporate walls to include partners, developers, and even customers in an ecosystem creating AI-powered experiences," said Zeus Kerravala, head of ZK Research, in a statement. "Avaya's unique expertise, large set of technology partners, significant channel reach, and huge global customer base represents one of the largest such ecosystems available today."