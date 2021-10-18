Avaya Launches Experience Builders

Communications and collaboration company Avaya has launched Avaya Experience Builders, globally aligning Avaya's services, partners, and developers into an ecosystem to help companies build better experiences for employees and customers through the Avaya OneCloud artificial intelligence-powered experience platform.

"How people feel about their interactions with companies is now more important than the products and services they buy, and every business must orchestrate memorable moments that shape customer and employee engagement, satisfaction and loyalty," said Jim Chirico, CEO of Avaya, in a statement. "Enterprises are looking to Avaya for specific expertise in building those better experiences. They can't be delivered with monolithic apps in a cloud world. They must be composable. Experience Builders can deliver the tailored, engaging, and effortless communications and collaboration that enable businesses to create deeper relationships with customers and drive new sources of revenue."

Avaya Experience Builders provides the right amount of co-development support each company needs, whether that's simply subscribing to tailored existing experiences, developing completely new experiences, or leveraging AI to enable end users to self-compose their experiences.

Avaya Experience Builders includes the following:

More than 250 technology partners, including AI technology vendors;

More than 32,000 companies in Avaya DevConnect;

More than 154,000 registered developers, 24,000 of whom are using Avaya OneCloud CPaaS;

7,200 channel partners and agents;

Avaya Hybrid Cloud Services, Omnichannel Services, and AI Services, with frameworks, connectors, and pre-built workflows, including more than 40 APIs to connect existing Avaya systems with new cloud applications that address today's new hybrid work use cases;

Avaya OneCloud, the communications and collaboration platform, including Avaya OneCloud UCaaS, Avaya OneCloud CCaaS, and Avaya OneCloud CPaaS.