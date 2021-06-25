Avaya Launches Avaya OneCloud for Salesforce Service Cloud

Avaya has launched Avaya OneCloud for Service Cloud on Salesforce AppExchange, bringing together Avaya OneCloud and Salesforce Service Cloud.

A new Service Cloud integration brings together voice, digital channels, and customer insights into one central view for service agents. Users can now connect their preferred phone solutions into Service Cloud with Service Cloud Voice, creating a unified agent and digital channel experience .

The Avaya OneCloud for Service Cloud is part of the Avaya OneCloud CCaaS portfolio.

"Ever-evolving technology has brought new ways for customers to engage, and it's no longer about just service. It's about experiences," said Eric Rossman, Avaya's vice president of technology partners and alliances, in a statement. "Avaya continues to expand its robust ecosystem of global technology partners embracing the Avaya OneCloud experience platform, which is extending the capabilities and value our solutions provide users as they leverage communications and collaboration apps that create enhanced customer and employee experiences. We look forward to further enabling our customers' success by driving continual innovation for experiences that matter with our partners." "Avaya OneCloud is a welcome addition to the Service Cloud ecosystem," said Patrick Beyries, vice president of product management for Salesforce Service Cloud, in a statement. "The expansion of Service Cloud Voice for partner telephony enables customers to integrate the telephony experience natively within the agent workspace, combined with CRM data, process, and voice intelligence."

Salesforce is also a key member of A.I.Connect, an Avaya-led ecosystem of vendors and developers accelerating the adoption of AI in CCaaS and UCaaS portfolios.