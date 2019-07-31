Avaya Integrates with Tenfold

Avaya and Tenfold, a provider of computer-telephony integration solutions, are partnering to natively connect Tenfold's real-time cloud integration layer and intelligent integrated desktop agent with Avaya IX Contact Center and Avaya IX Workplace unified communications platforms.

Tenfold's real-time cloud integration layer provides productized and repeatable integrations between Avaya's on-premises and cloud offerings and leading CRM solutions, including Salesforce.com, ServiceNow, Microsoft Dynamics, Netsuite, and many others. Tenfold automates data capture and workflow for sales and service teams, while ensuring they have a real-time view of their customers and prospects during interactions.

"Every enterprise is looking for ways to differentiate by delivering a uniquely amazing customer experience while at the same time making their internal teams and processes more intelligent and efficient, hitting both the top and bottom lines," said Frank Ciccone, senior vice president of sales at Avaya, in a statement. "Partnering with Tenfold provides Avaya clients with innovative AI-driven cloud technology that arms their teams with relevant real-time customer data and insights to more thoroughly and efficiently serve their customers." "Customer expectations have changed, putting demands on sales and service teams to deliver personalized and contextual experiences at scale in real time. Our joint clients will benefit from this strategic partnership, creating seamless integrated experiences for their customers and employees across all interactions and channels," said Jeff Cotten, CEO of Tenfold, in a statement. "Voice powers more than 60 percent of customer interactions, but typically, voice interaction data lives across siloed systems, limiting companies' ability to operationalize AI. This partnership will unlock that data, connecting it into a company's CRM, empowering joint customers to drive predictive customer engagement."

As part of the partnership, Tenfold will join A.I.Connect, an Avaya-led initiative that brings together vendors and developers building AI-driven solutions.