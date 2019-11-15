Avaya Integrates Google Cloud Contact Center AI With Its IX Contact Center Solutions

Avaya has integrated key Google Cloud Contact Center (CC) AI capabilities with Avaya IX Contact Center solutions, its artificial intelligence-enhanced solution including voice, email, chat and mobile communications.

As a result of the integration, virtual agent capabilities are enabled through integration of Google CC AI Dialogflow with Avaya Experience Portal. The virtual agents can interact with customers and transfer all context gathered to the agents. Avaya captures the intent, actions, and ultimate disposition of each interaction in real time.

Together, Avaya and Google are working to extend their integration to additional capabilities, including the following:

Agent Assist, where Avaya AI algorithms can be applied to Google Contact Center AI to determine the next best action by the agent; and

Conversational Topic Modeling, based on Google Topic Modeling combined with Avaya AI to enable agents to leverage real-time visibility of topics with each conversation turn. Through this valuable insight, recommended responses and best actions can be uniquely tailored to drive desired outcomes.

Avaya expects both Agent Assist and Conversational Topic Modeling to be available in the first half of 2020.