Avaya Expands Partnership with Tencent

Avaya, a provider of enterprise communications, has signed a strategic agreement with Tencent Cloud, a global cloud services provider, to help enterprise customers launch cloud-based communications services. The two companies will create a communications cloud ecosystem, combining Avaya's strengths in contact center and unified communications solutions and services with Tencent's social communications and broadcast technologies.
The move follows an announcement in March that the Tencent QQ instant messaging application is being integrated with Avaya's contact center technologies to help companies deliver omnichannel customer experiences.
As part of the agreement, Tencent and Avaya will also collaborate on disaster recovery efforts.
"We have launched the CCaaS solution A Cloud based on the SaaS model. In selecting a subsequent IaaS platform, we will fully cooperate with Tencent Cloud to rapidly implement Avaya cloud communications solutions. With Tencent Cloud's secure, stable and fast cloud computing services as well as its advantages in communications and big data platforms, we can help enterprises maximize the value of cloud communications," said Ang Rong, general manager of Avaya's Cloud Business Unit, in a statement.
"Our stable, secure and fast cloud computing infrastructure services can enable rapid development and deployment of enterprise communications applications and provide strong support for data storage, processing and transmission. The audio, video and communications solutions based on Tencent Cloud will also be aligned to various applications and services within Avaya's unified communications solution, jointly optimizing the enterprise communications experience," said Xie Yuefeng, vice president of TencentCloud, in a statement.