Avaya Expands Partnership with Tencent

Avaya, a provider of enterprise communications, has signed a strategic agreement with Tencent Cloud, a global cloud services provider, to help enterprise customers launch cloud-based communications services. The two companies will create a communications cloud ecosystem, combining Avaya's strengths in contact center and unified communications solutions and services with Tencent's social communications and broadcast technologies.

The move follows an announcement in March that the Tencent QQ instant messaging application is being integrated with Avaya's contact center technologies to help companies deliver omnichannel customer experiences.

As part of the agreement, Tencent and Avaya will also collaborate on disaster recovery efforts.