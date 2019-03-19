Avaya Deepens Integration with Google Cloud

Avaya has expanded its integration with Google Cloud Contact Center AI, taking full advantage of the artificial intelligence capabilities of both companies.

As part of this effort, Avaya is embedding Google's machine learning within Avaya conversation services for the contact center.

Avaya and Google are innovating in a number of other key areas, including the following:

Virtual Agents for offloading live agents' utilization until the optimal time and then transferring all context gathered to the agent. The Avaya platform captures the intent, actions, and ultimate disposition of each interaction in real time and Avaya AI can be applied to decide the next-best action in future customer engagement.

Agent Assist, for continuously delivering contextually relevant knowledge base to agents based on real-time conversational analysis of both voice and text-based interactions. Avaya AI algorithms can be applied to Google Contact Center AI to determine the next-best action by the agent.

Conversational Topic Modeling, an unsupervised learning tool designed to uncover key topic areas that prompted customers to reach out to the contact center and how topics are articulated. Google Topic Modeling combined with Avaya AI enables agents to leverage real-time visibility of topics with each conversation turn.

"Partnering with Avaya helps us deliver on our goal to make the contact center experience easier and more efficient,” said Rajen Sheth, director of product management at Google Cloud, in a statement, "We're excited to work with Avaya so enterprises can keep customers happy with faster call resolution, and we look forward to building on this partnership as technology and customers' expectations evolve."

Avaya's and Google's unique collaboration offers native gRPC integration for voice. This will enable Avaya IX Contact Center customers to integrate AI providers like Google Cloud and infuse AI capabilities regardless of channel. Avaya IX Contact Center solutions can maintain an awareness of all events, including the sentiment, suggestions and resolution, creating a data lake source for future machine learning processing.