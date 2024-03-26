Avaya Aligns Unified Communication Portfolio and Announces New Communication and Collaboration Suite

Avaya has unveiled the Avaya Communication and Collaboration Suite to allow users to meet, call, chat, share files, manage tasks, and more, on one platform, whether in the public cloud, private cloud, or on premises.

In the Avaya Communication and Collaboration Suite, customers can choose their employee experience path through on-premises environments with Avaya Aura and Avaya IP Office, in private clouds with& Avaya Enterprise Cloud on Microsoft Azure, or in public clouds with Avaya Cloud Office by RingCentral.

The Avaya Communication and Collaboration Suite also offers integrations with leading collaboration platforms, including Microsoft Teams and the new Zoom Workplace, which includes core Zoom collaboration products like Meetings, Team Chat, Scheduler, Whiteboards, Spaces, and more.

Avaya has also expanded its commitment to the Avaya Experience Platform with a simplified naming architecture. The new product names under the Avaya Experience Platform (AXP) are as follows:

Avaya Experience Platform (AXP) On-Prem (formerly Avaya Call Center Elite).

Avaya Experience Platform (AXP) Private Cloud (formerly Avaya Enterprise Cloud).

Avaya Experience Platform (AXP) Public Cloud (formerly Avaya Experience Platform CCaaS).

These AXP solutions integrate with most cloud services and include advancements in digital channels, self-service, assisted service, connected employee initiatives, workforce engagement, customer journey orchestration, and proactive customer care, all supported by artificial intelligence.