Avaya Adds AI Workflow Capability to Avaya OneCloud CCaaS

Avaya has added to Avaya OneCloud CCaaS by connecting voice, digital and artificial intelligence applications using a single visual design environment.

The graphical low-code/no-code conversation composer helps users integrate AI-enabled insights and processes with advanced OneCloud CCaaS voice and digital capabilities.

With the new AI workflow, users can do the following:

"Leveraging the power of AI, machine learning, and a multicloud platform, Avaya is helping customers move beyond the traditional contact center to create composable customer experience centers that drive revenue and build real brand advocacy," said Anthony Bartolo, executive vice president and chief product officer at Avaya, in a statement. "Avaya's AI-powered workflow capability enables users to easily compose and customize applications, providing full integration with data repositories, ensuring continual improvement of underlying machine learning algorithms within Avaya's multicloud ecosystem across the Avaya OneCloud portfolio. We're making it easier than ever for OneCloud CCaaS users to synchronize resources across the entire organization and deliver the right knowledge at the right time for the optimal outcomes."

"The new AI workflow capability for Avaya OneCloud CCaaS enables companies to realize the benefits of AI in a number of different ways. The CCaaS solution has a number of pre-built AI features, but then customers can use the low-code/no-code features to build custom capabilities," said Zeus Kerravala, founder and principal analyst at ZK Research, in a statement.