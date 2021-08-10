Avaya Acquires CTIntegrations

Avaya has acquired CTIntegrations, a specialized contact center software development and system integration company. Financial terms of the deal werre not disclosed.
CTIntegrations provides Avaya with additional digital capabilities for its contact center portfolio, particularly the Avaya OneCloud artificial intelligence-powered experience platform.
CTIntegrations is the company behind CT Suite and its connectors and has been part of the Avaya DevConnect partner ecosystem. Many current Avaya customers are using CT Suite capabilities that integrate into their Avaya contact centers.
"We are excited to have the CTIntegrations team join Avaya," said David Austin, group vice president of corporate development at Avaya, in a statement. "The tremendous talent they bring along with their deep domain expertise in Avaya's contact center platform will immediately add value to our innovation engine and super-charge our Avaya OneCloud CCaaS solution. This acquisition also plays a key role in supporting our overall Avaya OneCloud platform beyond CCaaS, so customers can take full advantage of our composable cloud platform with additional building blocks for solutions optimized to address their specific needs."
"Avaya and CTIntegrations have been outstanding partners for a number of years, and I am confident our customers will benefit from increased synergies as an integrated team," said Ronny Flaatten, CEO and founder of CTIntegrations, in a statement. "We are committed to building an exceptional journey for Avaya customers to leverage the benefits of next-generation cloud, including hybrid cloud, with Avaya OneCloud CCaaS solutions and to further extend the capabilities of the composable Avaya OneCloud platform."