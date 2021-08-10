Avaya Acquires CTIntegrations

Avaya has acquired CTIntegrations, a specialized contact center software development and system integration company. Financial terms of the deal werre not disclosed.

CTIntegrations provides Avaya with additional digital capabilities for its contact center portfolio, particularly the Avaya OneCloud artificial intelligence-powered experience platform.

CTIntegrations is the company behind CT Suite and its connectors and has been part of the Avaya DevConnect partner ecosystem. Many current Avaya customers are using CT Suite capabilities that integrate into their Avaya contact centers.