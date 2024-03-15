AudioCodes Adds Omnichannel Capabilities to Voca Conversational Interaction Center

AudioCodes, a vendor of advanced communications products, has added omnichannel capabilities to its Voca Conversational Interaction Center for Microsoft Teams, adding email and webchat to the voice experience.

Voca CIC is a Microsoft-certified contact center with an Azure-native integration for Microsoft Teams.

With the new omnichannel experience, Voca CIC offers an agent status bar with individual channel-specific availability, enabling agents and supervisors to manage availability across multiple digital channels and multitask based on changing demand or agent skills.

The new channel-specific status bar allows Voca CIC to automatically push digital customer interactions to agents based on availability status by channel and maximum capacity./p>