AudioCodes Adds Omnichannel Capabilities to Voca Conversational Interaction Center

AudioCodes, a vendor of advanced communications products, has added omnichannel capabilities to its Voca Conversational Interaction Center for Microsoft Teams, adding email and webchat to the voice experience.
Voca CIC is a Microsoft-certified contact center with an Azure-native integration for Microsoft Teams.
With the new omnichannel experience, Voca CIC offers an agent status bar with individual channel-specific availability, enabling agents and supervisors to manage availability across multiple digital channels and multitask based on changing demand or agent skills.
The new channel-specific status bar allows Voca CIC to automatically push digital customer interactions to agents based on availability status by channel and maximum capacity./p>
"We're delighted to deliver our first ever omnichannel experience to our customers with the addition of digital channel support in Voca CIC," said Gidi Adlersberg, head of the Voca CIC business line at AudioCodes, in a statement. "This represents another strategic evolution in Voca CIC, becoming one of the most reliable and capable contact center options in the Microsoft Teams ecosystem."
"Our innovative, bold product design comes from listening to our customers and their needs. Email and webchat are by far the most requested digital channels in the Teams CCaaS area. With our unique design, we pioneer in allowing agents to effortlessly multitask across various communication channels, providing a consistent and integrated experience for customers, yet under a managed environment which may be tailored for a busy or a quiet day," said Elad Sananes, head of Voca CIC product management at AudioCodes, in a statement. "We're confident in this new offering to further equip our enterprise customers with the modern CX capabilities they look for, in order to thrive in the ever-demanding contact center space and departments beyond it."