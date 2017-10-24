Astute Solutions Integrates with Zipwhip for Customer Service via Texting

Astute Solutions has integrated its customer engagement products with Zipwhip to provide customer service through text messaging. Zipwhip's business texting software allows teams to text with customers through the company's pre-existing business number.

The texting functionality also supports MMS, allowing agents and customers to exchange photos as needed during the service interaction.

Astute Solutions also offers Astute Bot, another way to support the text channel. Driven by narrow AI and natural language processing, Astute's chatbot can understand what customers are asking and engage in a conversation to solve their issues and provide answers. Whether texting Astute Bot or a live customer service agent, if the customer needs to escalate to a phone call or video chat, Astute SOS provides a seamless, one-click transition. The smart escalation software passes along all the pertinent context to the agent and can even connect the customer to the same agent with whom they were texting.