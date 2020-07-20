Astute Acquires iperceptions

Astute, a provider of customer engagement software, has acquired iperceptions, a company that specializes in collecting and analyzing voice of the customer (VoC) data. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Iperceptions helps companies understand the intentions, needs, and emotions of their customers with a range of services that includes survey design, deployment, reporting, and analysis.
Astute's current AI-driven engagement solutions cover a broad range of applications, including agent desktop CRM, conversational digital self-service, first-party consumer data analytics, email automation, social media monitoring, and more.
The combined businesses will provide clients with a unified view of their first-party data across surveys, email, phone calls, web interactions, mobile interactions, and in-store interactions.
"The future of customer engagement will require brands to be more flexible, responsive, and data-driven than ever before," said Alex George, president of Astute, in a statement. "Joining together the best of our software solutions will allow us to provide an intelligent platform for both customer experience and employee experience teams to easily access an integrated view of all customer data."
"As the market continues to evolve and consumers have increasingly higher expectations for a frictionless journey, we believe this combination will give our customers the tools they need to provide the high-quality experiences that will differentiate them from the competition. We look forward to being an integrated part of Astute," said Pascal Cardinal, president and CEO of iperceptions, in a statement.