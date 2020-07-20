Astute Acquires iperceptions

Astute, a provider of customer engagement software, has acquired iperceptions, a company that specializes in collecting and analyzing voice of the customer (VoC) data. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Iperceptions helps companies understand the intentions, needs, and emotions of their customers with a range of services that includes survey design, deployment, reporting, and analysis.

Astute's current AI-driven engagement solutions cover a broad range of applications, including agent desktop CRM, conversational digital self-service, first-party consumer data analytics, email automation, social media monitoring, and more.

The combined businesses will provide clients with a unified view of their first-party data across surveys, email, phone calls, web interactions, mobile interactions, and in-store interactions.