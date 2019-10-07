Aspect Software Launches Cloud Contact Center 19

Aspect Software has released Cloud Contact Center version 19 with enhancements to both the contact center and workforce optimization suites.

Cloud Contact Center v19 supports a wide variety of real-time insights into agent skillsets, comparing initial agent skills to the actual competencies required for each contact, then delivering up the best fit for that customer engagement.

The release includes tools to help supervisors stay on schedule and analyze intra-day activities, including enhanced employee data regarding time spent in or out of adherence, real-time alarms, analysis of historical adherence trends, and improvements to all notification modules that use this data.

Other major enhancements in v19 include the following:

Integrated Workforce Management Mobile application;

Omnichannel email search, monitoring, and reassignment;

Increased rule precision and more granular compliance auditing based on customer consent and preference, combined with callback and exclusion controls;

Microsoft LUIS Natural Language Understanding (NLU) support;

Hotspot Analytics that deliver actionable developer insight for tuning chatbots/IVR;

Performance Management Coaching and Gamification rewards and metrics updates;

Additional APIs for Salesforce.com, Dynamics and other integrations;

Scalability improvements, supporting very large contact centers with more than 5,000 agents; and

TLS/SRTP Encryption.

Rich training and gamification features in this release support both positive and negative assessment and paths for improvement, as well as support for automated coaching. The user interface has beenoptimized to provided easy intuitive navigation, search functions, and user favorites to quickly access high frequency functionality for customer engagement that empowers employees to perform at their very best.