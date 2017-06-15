Aspect Releases Version 17 of Via

Aspect Software, a provider of native customer engagement, workforce management, and self-service solutions, has released Aspect Via 17, the latest version of its complete Customer Engagement Center in the cloud.

Aspect Via, first launched in April, provides a basis for contextualized self-service, intelligent, proactive outreach, greater agent empowerment, and reporting and analytics. Aspect Via is delivered through an open SaaS architecture deployed in Amazon Web Services (AWS). The all-in-one cloud platform, which empowers contact center agents through browser-based, personalized interfaces, enables customers to use the channels they prefer, and provides robust reporting to help optimize the quality and efficiency of the workforce.

Aspect Via leverages Aspect's technology by fully refactoring hardened platforms for SaaS delivery. Aspect Via also uses Aspect's graphical user experience that delivers role-based interfaces for agents, supervisors, and administrators.

Aspect Via 17 highlights include the following:

Live agent SMS channel support - Agents can respond to live customer conversations over SMS and business rules can be configured for skill-based routing, assignments, and full SMS transcript recording. If the SMS starts as a self-service interaction and then escalates to live agent SMS, or to any other channel, the agent receives the full context and history of what transpired.

Enhanced, native, omnichannel experiences - A simplified user experience that provides a single omnichannel experience for both the consumer and Aspect Via users.

Updated integrations - In addition to Salesforce.com, Aspect Via now integrates with Microsoft Dynamics CRM, providing screen pop and multisession and disposition capabilities for inbound/outbound voice and chat, all within the Aspect Via user experience.

Enhanced Evaluations - Aspect Via now supports advanced evaluation forms builder, quality trends, and evaluation details reporting.

Availability in Europe - With the Aspect Via 17 release, Aspect Via is now available throughout the Europe Union.