Aspect Releases CXP 17

Aspect Software, a cloud provider of fully-integrated consumer engagement, workforce optimization, and back-office solutions, has released Aspect CXP 17, the latest iteration of CXP with major improvements in natural language understanding (NLU) for building and maintaining customer service chatbots and self-service solutions.

"Whether it's through self-service chatbots, modern IVR interactions, or agent-assisted experiences, Aspect's mission is to design technology that makes it very simple and effective for enterprises to engage with their customers," said Jim Freeze, chief marketing officer at Aspect Software, in a statement. "The latest updates to CXP makes it possible for developers and designers to quickly and easily create customer-friendly self-service applications for the channels that consumers want to use, such as text, Facebook Messenger, or other messaging apps, as well as IVR."

CXP allows users to maintain the context of interactions when moving between channels.

CXP 17's other enhancements include the following: