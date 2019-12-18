Aspect Releases Aspect Workforce Management Powered by Microsoft Azure

Aspect has released Workforce Management v19 on Microsoft's Azure cloud environment.

"Working with Microsoft, we accelerated our WFM cloud development to get v19 fully enabled in Microsoft Azure," said Patrick Dennis, president and CEO of Aspect, in a statement. "This is a vital step in Aspect's strategy to enable businesses to maintain control over how applications are deployed. By giving businesses greater choice and making our best-of-breed software available in a cloud-neutral deployment, we hope to better partner with businesses like Microsoft to meet the specific needs of their organizations."

Microsoft has used Aspect WFM in its own contact center in an Azure environment.

"We have had a lot of success using Aspect for workforce optimization in our contact center," said Jeana Jorgensen, general manager of cloud and AI at Microsoft, in a statement. "We are pleased that Aspect is bringing their workforce management solution to Microsoft Azure. We look forward to working with them to bring the solution to our joint customers going forward."

Major enhancements in WFM Cloud v19 include the following: