Aspect Partners with Intradiem to Expand WFM

Aspect Software, a provider of contact center and workforce optimization software, has partnered with Intradiem, a provider of real-time workforce automation solutions, to pair workforce optimization with real-time automation.
Under terms of the agreement, Aspect will market the Intradiem solution to its contact center customers. Intradiem provides its solution as an add-on to the Aspect WFM platform. These core capabilities include the following:
"We are delighted to be partnering with Intradiem to provide enhanced automation to our customer base, centered around training, coaching, and other real-time processes," said Michael Harris, Aspect's chief marketing officer, in a statement. "Intradiem is the clear market leader in real-time contact center automation, and their cloud-based solution is a very good fit for our enterprise customers with contact centers as large as 50,000 live agents."
"We're proud to have been selected by Aspect to provide its customers with contact center automation technology that complements their workforce optimization solutions. Intradiem's solution is used by many Aspect customers today to deliver significant cost savings, and we're excited about expanding the relationship to create more value for Aspect's customers," said Matt McConnell, Intradiem's CEO, in a statement. "No other competitive WFM solution offers the breadth of automation as the combination of our two software technologies."