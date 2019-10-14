Aspect Partners with Intradiem to Expand WFM

Aspect Software, a provider of contact center and workforce optimization software, has partnered with Intradiem, a provider of real-time workforce automation solutions, to pair workforce optimization with real-time automation.

Under terms of the agreement, Aspect will market the Intradiem solution to its contact center customers. Intradiem provides its solution as an add-on to the Aspect WFM platform. These core capabilities include the following:

Targeted, real-time delivery of training content during idle time;

Real-Time coaching sessions that match agent and manager availability;

Automated adjustment of agent breaks and lunches based on real-time conditions; and

Automated schedule exception writebacks to Aspect WFM.