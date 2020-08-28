Aspect Launches Via 20 Cloud Contact Center Solution

Aspect yesterday released Aspect Via 20, the latest version of its enterprise cloud contact center solution for contact management and workforce optimization.

Aspect Via 20 offers an improved workforce management smartphone interface; expanded deployment options, as well as a simplified cloud migration pathway; and a Salesforce integration.

Aspect Via enterprise cloud contact center supports intelligent inbound routing strategies and advanced outbound campaign and list management with regulatory compliance tools. Additionally, the Aspect Via workforce optimization suite delivers forecasting and agent engagement capabilities.

Aspect Via equips contact centers with the following: