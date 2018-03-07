Aspect Launches AI Assistant Suite

Aspect Software, a provider of native customer engagement, workforce optimization, and self-service solutions, has launched the Aspect AI Assistant Suite, a set of end-to-end applications that automate omnichannel self-service and two-way communication between businesses and consumers and leverage artificial intelligence techniques such as natural language understanding (NLU) chatbots and voicebots.

The first solutions, available under the Aspect Patient Engagement umbrella, address the challenges for healthcare providers to improve patient experience mandates under the Affordable Care Act while also reducing costs.

These solutions include the Appointment Assistant and Health Assistant, both of which feature optional integration with Epic electronic health record systems and customized templates based on each patient's situation to deliver personalized health coaching and access to wellness programs and services. The solutions help healthcare providers reduce no-shows, produce better outcomes, increase revenue, maintain their patient bases, and support critical healthcare initiatives.

"In the past, every customer engagement application was bespoke development done in response to a customer's specific need. Aspect's professional services and product marketing teams have worked together to introduce a different go-to market approach for industry-specific application development efforts," said Brad Scott, senior vice president of worldwide professional services at Aspect Software, in a statement. "With the AI Assistant Suite, we've simplified the self-service application deployment by leveraging our customer service knowledge and existing technology investments, so our customers can enjoy a faster return on their investment while still benefitting from customizations and integrations."

Each application of the AI Assistant Suite uses interactive voice response, SMS, and mobile web, powered by AI and NLU, and is run as a service in the Aspect Cloud. Included are pre-made and tuned communication scripts, outbound campaign templates, configuration options, and integrations with key third-party back-end systems, like CRM and electronic health records.