Aquant Launches Service Co-Pilot

Aquant, an enterprise artificial intelligence software vendor, has launched Service Co-Pilot, the latest generation of its customer experience offering.

This new release, enhanced by generative AI, is built for servicers and manufacturers of complex equipment and machines. The offering aims to identify the best solution to any service-related issue and improve customer experiences by resolving cases faster and more efficiently, and minimize costs.

Service Co-Pilot uses a ChatGPT plugin to generate recommendations sourced from historical service data and data synthesized from the knowledge of subject matter experts. This allows the engine to predict the best solutions to even the most complex customer service issues. The omnichannel platform can be leveraged via desktop, mobile app, or chat at every touchpoint across the customer experience.

"Service organizations are challenged with hiring and retaining skilled service professionals while managing rising customer expectations and sky-high costs. One in three service calls result in a truck roll, which can cost upwards of $2,500. This is no longer sustainable," said Assaf Melochna, president and co-founder of Aquant, in a statement. "Generative AI can reduce these costs and bridge the customer experience gap. To help organizations keep pace with these changes, Service Co-Pilot is enabling users to access critical information without escalating an issue. This helps alleviate the strain on the service workforce so organizations can exceed customer expectations."

Aquant's AI mines structured and unstructured service data, including work orders, machine logs, service manuals, and free text notes using a service domain-specific natural language processing model. Its generative AI search feature allows stakeholders to ask a chatbot for answers to any service question, at any time. This feature provides guidance along with useful links to the exact point in manuals where the answer exists. If more than one answer exists, the user will be asked a series of questions generated by AI to triage the issue and narrow down the most viable and cost-effective solutions.

In addition to the search feature, Service Co-Pilot includes new self-service capabilities. including Self-Service Triage and Intelligent Triage, Service Co-Pilot's troubleshooting and diagnostic tools.

Additionally, the platform includes Service Insights, an analytics dashboard built for service leaders to access clear, detailed, and holistic recommendations to improve workforce performance, customer risk management, and product quality trends.