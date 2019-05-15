Appian Partners with Twilio

Appian today announced a partnership with Twilio to incorporate Twilio's Cloud Communications Platform into the Appian Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) solution.

The Appian Intelligent Contact Center empowers agents with unified customer views, case management, and automation capabilities. Twilio's communications enhance Appian's ability to provide customers a true omnichannel experience in one unified solution.

"Twilio's cloud communication platform makes it easy for customers to engage with businesses across any channel," said Chetan Chaudhary, global vice president of partners at Twilio, in a statement. "By integrating Twilio into Appian's Intelligent Contact Center, Appian makes it easy for contact center agents to create outstanding customer experiences. We welcome Appian to Twilio Build and believe the integration addresses many of the complex challenges contact centers face today."

"Delivering cutting-edge customer experiences requires a new approach to building contact centers and new tools to empower agent collaboration and teamwork. Agents need a simpler way to get a full picture of the customer. They need artificial intelligence to guide them to the best outcome. And, they need all of this across the channels the customer prefers. By bundling Twilio's cloud communication platform services into the software license, Appian brings intelligent automation in a unified solution that enables contact centers to deploy quickly to reduce costs, hit KPIs, and exceed customer expectations," said Michael Beckley, chief customer officer and chief technology officer at Appian, in a statement.