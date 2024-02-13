Anywhere365 Acquires Deepdesk

Anywhere365, a provider of dialogue management and customer service technology, has acquired Deepdesk, a provider of artificial intelligence assistant technology using both proprietary AI models and generative AI.

Deepdesk's AIx platform provides a genAI tool for chat, email, and voice interactions. It empowers customer support agents with real-time knowledge during conversations.

The Deepdesk team will form the AI innovation hub at Anywhere365, empowering Anywhere365's Dialogue Cloud, bringing extensive AI value to its customers and helping to strengthen its sales, product development, and support capabilities. Anywhere365 will expand its country-specific business units, with local presence in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, Spain, Australia, and Singapore.