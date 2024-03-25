Amelia Releases Amelia Answers with GenAI

Amelia today launched Amelia Answers, as part of a recent update to its conversational artificial intelligence platform.
Amelia Answers combines generative and deterministic AI to help companies deploy virtual agents that provide natural-language responses to customer and employee questions.
With Amelia Answers, companies can deploy virtual agents that do the following:
- Answer frequently asked questions with pre-determined answers based on FAQ pairings;
- Generate high-probability answers to nuanced questions when FAQs pairings are not applicable;
- Collect analytics on high-volume questions that fall outside existing FAQ pairings, which can be used for future use cases;
- Use generative AI and analytics for data-driven learning and improving enterprise knowledge.
Amelia Answers uses retrieval augmented generation (RAG) with added security via retrieval enforcement, input sanitization, and query enforcement to ensure appropriate responses. Enterprise customers can also customize their virtual agents' responses to align with their brand tone.
"Since the founding of our company in 1998, our AI platforms have been purpose-built for the enterprise environment. We are committed to helping our customers harness the latest AI innovations in a safe and reliable manner. The recent advancements in generative AI capabilities are no exception. Amelia Answers enables enterprises to use generative AI only where and when it makes sense so they can provide exceptional digital experiences that drive customer satisfaction and employee productivity," said Brandon Nott, chief product officer of Amelia, in a statement.