Amelia Releases Amelia Answers with GenAI

Amelia today launched Amelia Answers, as part of a recent update to its conversational artificial intelligence platform.

Amelia Answers combines generative and deterministic AI to help companies deploy virtual agents that provide natural-language responses to customer and employee questions.

With Amelia Answers, companies can deploy virtual agents that do the following:

Answer frequently asked questions with pre-determined answers based on FAQ pairings;

Generate high-probability answers to nuanced questions when FAQs pairings are not applicable;

Collect analytics on high-volume questions that fall outside existing FAQ pairings, which can be used for future use cases;

Use generative AI and analytics for data-driven learning and improving enterprise knowledge.

Amelia Answers uses retrieval augmented generation (RAG) with added security via retrieval enforcement, input sanitization, and query enforcement to ensure appropriate responses. Enterprise customers can also customize their virtual agents' responses to align with their brand tone.