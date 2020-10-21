Amelia Launches Digital Employee Builder

Amelia, an IPsoft Company, today launched Digital Employee Builder to help companies create intelligent conversational agents.

The Digital Employee Builder leverages Amelia Platform's cognitive intelligence to provide guidance during the design process for conversational agents. It features the Semantic Interface, by which it can understand users requests, such as 'I want to add Frequently Asked Questions.'

Amelia's cognitive brain allows users to have natural, human-like conversations to execute tasks or resolve queries. Using advanced natural language processing, Amelia can handle complex conversations and digressions, follow context switching, and independently execute complex tasks to resolve user requests. Her affective computing and sentiment analysis enable her to recognize and adapt responses based on the mood of the user and the context of the situation. These skills are constantly improving through her automated learning capabilities.