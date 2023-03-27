Amazon Launches Chime SDK Call Analytics

Amazon today launched Amazon Chime SDK call analytics to record and generate insights on real-time audio calls, including transcription, voice tone analysis, and speaker search, and improved the Amazon Chime SDK section of the AWS Management Console to let users integrate machine learning-based services, such as these new call analytics capabilities or Amazon Transcribe, into their audio applications.

Voice analytics delivers real-time insights into audio conversations. It helps detect and classify participants expressing positive, neutral, or negative tones. Voice tone analysis uses machine learning to extract sentiment from speech signals based on a joint analysis of lexical and linguistic information as well as acoustic and tonal information. Voice tone analysis for live calls are delivered in any data lake, on top of which users can create your their dashboards to visualize the data.

Alongside voice tone analysis, speaker search matches speakers to existing databases to expedite caller lookup and enrich call records and transcripts with identity attribution.

Amazon also re-engineered the graphical configuration in the Amazon Chime SDK section of the console, allowing users to analyze real-time audio data from voice analytics, Amazon Transcribe, or Amazon Transcribe Call Analytics; define where to send the analytics data, including an Amazon Kinesis stream or Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) bucket. Voice analytics can send real-time notifications to a function deployed on AWS Lambda, an SQS queue, or Amazon Simple Notification Service (Amazon SNS) topic.

Finally, call analytics can generate real-time alerts by posting events to& Amazon EventBridge. Users can route these events to any destination, AWS account, or supported third-party applications.