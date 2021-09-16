Alvaria Launches CX Suite and WEM Suite

Alvaria has launched the Alvaria Customer Experience (CX) Suite and the Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) Suite as part of its contact center solutions portfolio.

"Today, we are combining the best technology from our recent acquisitions to deliver a new world-class suite of CX and WEM solutions that help our customers build and nurture a customer experience that drives lifetime loyalty among their consumers," Michael Harris, chief product officer and chief marketing officer of Alvaria, said on stage at the Alvaria Customer Experience (ACE) event.

The Alvaria CX Suite provides advanced voice and omnichannel capabilities, compliant outreach, sophisticated interactive voice response, natural language understanding (NLU), self-service, customer insights, and analytics.

The Alvaria WEM Suite includes workforce management, quality, performance and workforce insights, as well as game mechanics through the new Alvaria Motivate product.