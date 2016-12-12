Altitude and Panda Security Partner on Contact Center Security Solution

Altitude Software, a provider of contact center software, and Panda Security, a cybersecurity company, have partnered to create solutions to prevent data leakage in contact centers.
Recent research from the Ponemon Institute shows a 29 percent increase in data breaches since 2013, with an average cost of $4 million per incident and an average cost of $158 per lost or stolen record. IBM's 2016 Cyber Security Intelligence Index pointed out that security events traced to insiders have outranked security incidents by outsiders.
The Altitude and Panda partnership will provide an integrated monitoring and security platform that relies on big data and analytics to detect and block outsider and insider threats in the contact center. Both companies will work together to deliver endpoint protection, detection and response, data leak prevention, and user/entity behavior analytics.
"The deliberate or accidental release of sensitive data in contact centers is a problem with far-reaching consequences as companies are required to comply with more regulation to take reasonable technical, physical, and organizational measures to protect the security of sensitive information," said Jesus Cuadrado, business solutions manager at Altitude Software, in a statement. "Together with Panda, we are bringing to the market a solution specifically designed to stop the loss of sensitive information in a contact center environment, focused on automating the protection and detection of mishandled data."
"Contact Centers need to be more effective in preventing breaches, and they need to be able to react if the prevention fails," said Raúl Pérez García, global presales manager at Panda Security, in a statement. "Our solution, integrated with Altitude, analyzes and correlates all the information generated about cyberthreats in order to initiate prevention, detection, response, and remediation routines, configuring a whole security intelligence system able to uncover malicious behavior patterns, and generate advanced cybersecurity action to pre-empt malware."