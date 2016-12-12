Altitude and Panda Security Partner on Contact Center Security Solution

Altitude Software, a provider of contact center software, and Panda Security, a cybersecurity company, have partnered to create solutions to prevent data leakage in contact centers.

Recent research from the Ponemon Institute shows a 29 percent increase in data breaches since 2013, with an average cost of $4 million per incident and an average cost of $158 per lost or stolen record. IBM's 2016 Cyber Security Intelligence Index pointed out that security events traced to insiders have outranked security incidents by outsiders.

The Altitude and Panda partnership will provide an integrated monitoring and security platform that relies on big data and analytics to detect and block outsider and insider threats in the contact center. Both companies will work together to deliver endpoint protection, detection and response, data leak prevention, and user/entity behavior analytics.