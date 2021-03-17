Alorica Partners with Talkdesk

Alorica, a provider of customer experience (CX) solutions, and Talkdesk, a cloud contact center provider, are teaming up to deliver turnkey CX solutions. The partnership brings together Talkdesk's cloud-based contact center platform with Alorica's operational execution and workforce.

Through the partnership, Alorica and Talkdesk will offer an integrated operating model for hiring, training, analytics, knowledge management, quality assurance, call routing and automation. Alorica will also be able to leverage Talkdesk CX Cloud.