Alorica Partners with Talkdesk

Alorica, a provider of customer experience (CX) solutions, and Talkdesk, a cloud contact center provider, are teaming up to deliver turnkey CX solutions. The partnership brings together Talkdesk's cloud-based contact center platform with Alorica's operational execution and workforce.
Through the partnership, Alorica and Talkdesk will offer an integrated operating model for hiring, training, analytics, knowledge management, quality assurance, call routing and automation. Alorica will also be able to leverage Talkdesk CX Cloud.
"Many businesses are facing the challenge of needing to invest and scale more robust customer service and experience requirements amid uncertain economic outlooks," said Greg Haller, chief operating officer of Alorica, in a statement. "With a deep understanding of the customer and how digital platforms are redefining our industry, Alorica is investing in the right technology and partners that will help our clients navigate their CX transformation successfully. The combined, complementary capabilities of Alorica and Talkdesk give clients a differentiated pathway to cost-effectively elevate the customer experience. Ultimately, this leads to brand loyalty, revenue growth, and operational efficiencies."
"Talkdesk is passionate about driving the contact center industry forward with innovative solutions, providing companies with the solutions and flexible consumption-based pricing options they need to set themselves apart from their competition," said Tiago Paiva, CEO of Talkdesk, in a statement. "The customer-first philosophy shared by Alorica and Talkdesk helps enterprises around the world build brand trust and loyalty by delivering exceptional customer interactions."