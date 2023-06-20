Alorica Launches Alorica IQ

Alorica, a provider of customer experience services and solutions, has added Alorica IQ, a digital foundry that integrates technology into all its services and customer interactions.

Unifying the company's digital solutions, analytics, and consulting, Alorica IQ delivers an end-to-end suite offering a deep dive into customer preferences, call drivers, and friction points across channels and processes. Alorica IQ guides companies to uncover blind spots in their customer journeys or where resistance results in higher cost of customer effort.

"Through Alorica IQ, we identify and quantify consumer behavioral insights, ensuring that our clients' CX strategies and customer journeys are aligned with their brand's strategic roadmap and desired outcomes," said Mike Clifton, chief growth and transformation officer of Alorica, in a statement. "It comes down to having the right partners and technologies to help our clients personalize customer interactions, drive efficiencies, improve self-service or co-production tools, as well as increase satisfaction and brand loyalty."

Alorica IQ's core pillar offerings include the following:

CX Consulting and Design Thinking: Distilling the client's mission, pain points, and transformation objectives to provide digital intervention with capabilities such as automated discovery through Alorica's Discovery Bot Otto.

AI-enabled Interaction Analytics: Delivering actionable insights to improve performance and enhance the customer journey with predictive modeling and data mining.

Engagement Optimization: Streamlining encounters with customers through optimal channels with offerings such as contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) and Alorica Clear, real-time accent mitigation technology.

AI/ML and Automation: For agent assist tools and chatbots like Alorica's Virtual Assistant (AVA).

Emerging Technologies: Incubating and integrating new digital solutions including large language models, digital humans, and the metaverse.