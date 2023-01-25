Alorica Expands into Egypt and Poland

"Growth through Africa and Europe is key to our strategy of offering culturally and linguistically relevant support to well-established and emerging businesses worldwide," said Greg Haller, CEO of Alorica, in a statement. "Egypt and Poland have been on our radar as robust commercial markets with a strong talent pipeline. Our new operations will unlock career opportunities for local residents and create a distinct path to extend our solutions to clients in the region."

"Leveraging Alorica's global scale and deep experience, we will provide localized service delivery to companies here in the region while also enhancing EMEA's reputation as the top outsourcing destination for customers everywhere," said Alorica’s EMEA president Matt Sims in a statement. "I'm excited to bring Alorica's mission-driven culture to Egypt and Poland as we hire and develop talented individuals from diverse backgrounds who are passionate about making lives better."