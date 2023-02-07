Alida Launches Total Experience Management's Winter 2023 Release

Alida today delivered the winter 2023 product release of its Total Experience Management (TXM) platform with advanced personalization, reporting, and privacy capabilities.

The Winter 2023 product release allows users to do the following:

  • Target progressive survey engagements in digital assets based on customer profiles and behaviors to gather specific feedback across multiple sessions;
  • Customize Surveys and Community imagery and language to match customer geography, industry, and other variables;
  • Gain an emotional understanding of customers with new reporting capabilities;
  • Measure customer sentiment consistently across all survey formats, including video feedback;
  • Transform complex data into stories with options for visualizations and sharing;
  • Better understand the feedback of customers in their own words with Conversational Surveys delivered via SMS;
  • Set granular access permissions so users see only what they need;
  • Provide limited access to guest moderators and interviewers with Video Discussions; and
  • Flag sensitive data in Touchpoint, such as personally identifiable information, so it can be managed with additional layers of privacy and security controls.

"Today, as businesses navigate through economic headwinds, it's imperative that they comprehend their customers' emotions behind purchase decisions, deciding whether to be part of a community, or in staying loyal to the brand," said Riaz Raihan, president of products and engineering at Alida, in a statement. "With Alida's enhanced TXM platform, organizations can better understand how customers think and feel, build personal connections with them, and meet their evolving needs."

