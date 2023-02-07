Alida Launches Total Experience Management's Winter 2023 Release

Alida today delivered the winter 2023 product release of its Total Experience Management (TXM) platform with advanced personalization, reporting, and privacy capabilities.

The Winter 2023 product release allows users to do the following:

"Today, as businesses navigate through economic headwinds, it's imperative that they comprehend their customers' emotions behind purchase decisions, deciding whether to be part of a community, or in staying loyal to the brand," said Riaz Raihan, president of products and engineering at Alida, in a statement. "With Alida's enhanced TXM platform, organizations can better understand how customers think and feel, build personal connections with them, and meet their evolving needs."