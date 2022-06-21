Airkit Updates Its Digital Experience Platform

Airkit today launched an upgraded Digital Experience Platform (DXP) to unify all customer service interactions across digital and agent-assisted channels.

Airkit DXP now includes AirStudio Conversations, a conversational visual builder to digitize top call drivers across any engagement channel; and AirAssist to optimize the agent experience with customer insights and quick self-service actions integrated with existing contact center software.

Using AirStudio's visual builder, companies can deploy conversational interactions across multiple messaging channels, including web, SMS, Google RCS and Business Messages, and Facebook Messenger, with drag-and-drop Q&A flows, reusable rich media assets, and quick-start templates.

Airkit augments agent-led conversations with a "Quick Actions" toolbar to drive self-service experiences, such as new user onboarding, authentication, and secure payments. Airkit also aggregates customer information, including user attributes, journey progress, and interaction history, to enrich agent interactions with context from their preferred management console.

And when human involvement is required, Airkit instantly connects customers to agents from an Airkit-powered conversation. Agents can access customer profile data and chat history using their existing service console via native integrations with Salesforce, Genesys, Zendesk, and Kustomer.