Aircall Launches App Marketplace for Voice

Aircall, a provider of cloud-based phone and call center software, has launched the App Marketplace, a partner ecosystem featuring more than 50 integrations with technology partners in 12 categories.
The integrations involve widely used business technologies, such as Salesforce.com, Slack, Hubspot, Segment, Shopify, Gorgias, an eCommerce helpdesk platform, and new startups such as Postcall.io, a survey application for capturing after-call feedback.
"Aircall has grown tremendously because we're fueled by the idea that every conversation matters. Our platform connects with all of your critical tools and workflows so that businesses stop losing valuable data from their phone calls. Today, with the announcement of our App Marketplace, we're thrilled to be creating the leading ecosystem for voice with best-in-class technology partners," said Aircall co-founder and CEO Olivier Pailhes in a statement.
"From CRM, helpdesk, and productivity tools such as Slack and Microsoft Teams, to A.I. and transcription, data tools, and survey solutions, we've only just started to explore the possibilities of our integrations," Jonathan Anguelov, Aircall's co-founder and chief operating officer, said in a statement. "We can't wait to see all of the innovative apps Aircall will build together with our partners to amplify the power of voice."