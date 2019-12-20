Aircall Launches App Marketplace for Voice

Aircall, a provider of cloud-based phone and call center software, has launched the App Marketplace, a partner ecosystem featuring more than 50 integrations with technology partners in 12 categories.

The integrations involve widely used business technologies, such as Salesforce.com, Slack, Hubspot, Segment, Shopify, Gorgias, an eCommerce helpdesk platform, and new startups such as Postcall.io, a survey application for capturing after-call feedback.