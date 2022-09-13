Afiniti and LivePerson Integrate

Afiniti, a provider of artificial intelligence that pairs customers with contact center agents, and LivePerson, a provider of customer engagement solutions, have partnered on a native integration of Afiniti's AI pairing technology with LivePerson's Conversational Cloud.

As messages come into LivePerson's Conversational Cloud, Afiniti's technology uses real-time data about the subscribers, agents, and historical interactions to build a model of the predicted outcomes of all possible pairings. It then applies patented algorithms in real time to pair subscribers with the agents that are most likely to retain and satisfy them. Once connected, LivePerson’s AI tools can then also be applied to suggest content and text to each agent, route the subscribers to automations as appropriate as the conversations unfold, and analyze how the conversations are performing.

"This native integration uses the power of contact center AI to improve human interactions, which is the core of what we do at Afiniti," said Larry Babbio, CEO and chairman of Afiniti, in a statement. "Our partnership with LivePerson will enable organizations to deliver even more successful and engaging experiences for their customers through the messaging channels they know and use all the time."

The partnership builds on LivePerson's Curiously Human approach, where conversational AI is used. By layering in Afiniti's technology, companies can pair individuals with agents in milliseconds based on historical patterns of data, such as a product usage, tenure, and reasons for contacting the company in the past. It also considers agent information, such as how they've handled similar interactions.