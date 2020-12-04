Ada Launches Social Channels

Ada, a provider of automated customer experience solutions, has released Social Channels features that enable customers to design and deliver automated experiences at scale, across social channels WhatsApp and Facebook, with support for Line, SMS, and Twitter to come early next year.
The new application leverages Ada's integration with Zendesk Sunshine Conversations for a smooth transition from Ada to agents.
"In the digital world, more conversations with customers lead to better outcomes and higher customer satisfaction. With Ada's Social Channels feature, teams can design a personalized and automated customer experience once, and then deploy that seamlessly across their most important channels, like WhatsApp or Facebook," said Mike Murchison, co-founder and CEO of Ada, in a statement. "The combination of our no-code platform and strategic integrations make it possible for Ada customers to design and deploy cost-efficient digital experiences at scale."