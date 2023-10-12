Ada Introduces Generative Actions

Ada, a customer service automation company, has launched Ada Generative Actions, leveraging generative artificial intelligence to resolve customer inquiries.

With Generative Actions, companies can build third-party integrations using plain language, without code, for automated responses to customer inquiries based on multiple sources of information.

Ada's Generative Actions can pull data from trusted business systems, such as a CRM or order management system, to personalize its response and take action to assist the customer.

Generative Actions also allows bot managers to set up codeless integrations in less than five minutes, adding in plain English which information can be retrieved and when the bot should use it.