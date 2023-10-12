Ada Introduces Generative Actions

Ada, a customer service automation company, has launched Ada Generative Actions, leveraging generative artificial intelligence to resolve customer inquiries.
With Generative Actions, companies can build third-party integrations using plain language, without code, for automated responses to customer inquiries based on multiple sources of information.
Ada's Generative Actions can pull data from trusted business systems, such as a CRM or order management system, to personalize its response and take action to assist the customer.
Generative Actions also allows bot managers to set up codeless integrations in less than five minutes, adding in plain English which information can be retrieved and when the bot should use it.
"We found that more than half of Ada's automated customer service conversations, especially in fintech, media and travel, required at least one personalized action to resolve an issue for the customer," said Mike Murchison, CEO and co-founder of Ada, in a statement. "The generative AI technology underpinning Ada's new Generative Actions will allow companies to finally escape the limitations of scripted chatbots and actually resolve unique customer issues with real action."