Acqueon Launches Amazon Connect Integration

Acqueon has launched Acqueon Engagement Cloud, its outbound, omnichannel contact center campaign management solutions for Amazon Connect, on Amazon Web Services (AWS) marketplace. With this launch, Acqueon has also been validated as an AWS advanced technology partner and a member of the Amazon partner network.

Acqueon Engagement Cloud (AEC) for the contact center can be purchased with a voice dialer only or with an omnichannel option that includes voice communications. With AEC, AWS users can now directly integrate the Amazon Connect dialer with Acqueon’s outbound campaign management application.

AEC can orchestrate smarter interactions by blending communications channels, including voice dialer, email, in-app push notification, two-way SMS, and top social media platform messengers, based on user preferences, business goals, and machine learning.

With Acqueon Engagement Cloud, users will have an outbound engagement solution that includes the following:

Blended bi-directional multichannel engagements with voice, email, bi-directional SMS, mobile application push notification, and top social media platform messenger;

Advanced filtering and campaign management prioritization and microsegmentation of the lead list along with contact scheduling;

Compliance widget with real-time automated processing of restricted lists based on the General Data Protection Regulation, Telephone Consumer Protection Act, and Do Not Call regulations;

Right-party connect optimization through data analytics;

Robotic process automation;

Campaign balancing and chaining for multiple campaigns based on business rules, priority requirements, and agent skill sets.