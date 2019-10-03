Acqueon Integrates with NICE inContact CXone

Acqueon, a provider of conversational customer engagement software, has integrated its Acqueon Engagement Omnichannel Campaign Manager with NICE inContact CXone cloud contact center suite and made it available through the NICE inContact CXexchange marketplace.
Acqueon's proactive conversational engagement and campaign orchestration capabilities are now available to all existing and prospective customers of CXone. Acqueon was already a member of NICE inContact DEVone Ecosystem.
Acqueon Engagement complements NICE inContact CXone cloud customer experience platform by adding campaign management, orchestrating outreach across any communication channel, including SMS and email. It allows for rich customer context and micro-segmentation and leverages predictive models to identify the next best actions and best moments to contact. An integrated compliance module ensures that organizations meet regulatory requirements.
"Organizations across the globe are looking to update their contact center technology and move to the cloud to drive down costs while leveraging the power of cutting-edge technology to improve customer experience," said Paul Jarman, NICE inContact's CEO, in a statement. "We are excited to partner with Acqueon to extend CXone end-to-end AI capabilities that enable organizations of all sizes to predict and act on AI-powered insights to delight customers, engage employees, and significantly improve agent productivity. Acqueon Engagement's AI-based conversational engagement integration with CXone adds a valuable feature to our cloud contact center platform."
"Great customer experiences hinge on brands' ability to engage in a contextual and emotional way. By adding Acqueon's conversational engagement software to NICE inContact's cloud platform, we are helping companies maximize the potential of every conversation while also catapulting customer service levels to new heights," said Ashish Koul, CEO of Acqueon, in a statement.