Acqueon Integrates with NICE inContact CXone

Acqueon, a provider of conversational customer engagement software, has integrated its Acqueon Engagement Omnichannel Campaign Manager with NICE inContact CXone cloud contact center suite and made it available through the NICE inContact CXexchange marketplace.

Acqueon's proactive conversational engagement and campaign orchestration capabilities are now available to all existing and prospective customers of CXone. Acqueon was already a member of NICE inContact DEVone Ecosystem.

Acqueon Engagement complements NICE inContact CXone cloud customer experience platform by adding campaign management, orchestrating outreach across any communication channel, including SMS and email. It allows for rich customer context and micro-segmentation and leverages predictive models to identify the next best actions and best moments to contact. An integrated compliance module ensures that organizations meet regulatory requirements.