Access Softek Adds AI-Enabled Agent Advisor to Live Chat

Access Softek, an omnichannel digital banking platform provider, has launched Agent Advisor, the latest feature of its Live Chat solution.

Agent Advisor uses artificial intelligence to recognize customer queries submitted via live chat and immediately provides auto-populated responses that call center staffers can push to the customer.

"Regardless of a staff member's level of experience, Agent Advisor ensures the [financial institution's] staff is equipped to share the most relevant and accurate information with the customer," said Chris Doner, founder and CEO of Access Softek, in a statement. "Our solution reduces costs associated with operating the call center and saves time for staffers working to troubleshoot customer challenges. Furthermore, [financial institutions] can leverage Agent Advisor to share new information to contact center staff, such as promotions and special offers, easing the way internal communications can be facilitated."

Agent Advisor is the newest feature of Access Softek's Conversational Banking solution, which offers video chat, live chat, and chatbot products for banks and credit unions.