AWS Adds Capabilities to Amazon Connect
Amazon Web Services today introduced four features it is adding to Amazon Connect, its cloud contact center solution.
The following new capabilities will be available for Amazon Connect:
- Third-party application support for the Amazon Connect agent workspace unifying the tools they use on a daily basis, while enriching those tools with contextual data passed between Amazon Connect and other applications.
- Generative artificial intelligence-powered post-contact summaries with Amazon Connect Contact Lens. Contact Lens already labels parts of contact transcripts as issue, outcome, and action items. With this launch, Contact Lens will now condense a long customer conversation into a concise and coherent summary. Generative AI-powered post-contact summarization is built on Amazon Bedrock and is available for both voice and chat channel.
- Automated evaluation with Amazon Connect Contact Lens. Managers can now evaluate agent performance on up to 100 percent of customer interactions, using insights from conversational analytics to automatically fill and submit evaluations without manual review, and get aggregations on agent performance across cohorts of agents over time. With this launch, managers can comprehensively monitor and improve regulatory compliance, script adherence, sensitive data collection, while reducing the time spent on evaluating agent performance.
- Step-by-step guides in chat. With this launch, customers can use the same drag-and-drop Views designer for creating step-by-step guides for contact center agents to create rich self-service experiences for end-customers contacting via chat.