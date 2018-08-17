AVDS Partners with Call Journey

Automated Voice & Data Solutions (AVDS), a provider of contact center communications solutions, is partnering with Call Journey, a speech analytics technology provider, to help joint customers automate business processes and strengthen their risk and compliance frameworks.

The partnership also expands Call Journey's presence in North America.

"We are excited to partner with AVDS. North America is one of the most important regions for Call Journey. Our conversation analytics expertise, combined with AVDS solutions, strengthens our offering, compliments AVDS's value proposition, and further expands our market position in this region," said Paul Humphrey, CEO of Call Journey, in a statement. "Providing cutting-edge speech analytics designed with artificial intelligence is a strategic and necessary component for modern contact centers. The partnership with Call Journey will strengthen the AVDS solutions portfolio, allowing us to boost businesses by helping them listen better," said Sharon Moon, president of AVDS, in a statement.

And because both Call Journey and AVDS are part of the Genesys partners programs, their joint solutions are available on the Genesys platforms as well.