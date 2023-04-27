8x8 Updates Its XCaaS Solution

8x8, a cloud communications platform provider, has enhanced the 8x8 XCaaS(eXperience Communications as a Service) integrated cloud contact center and unified communications platform with a conversational artificial intelligence self-service solution, an audit history feature, enhanced mobile administration capabilities, and more.

Key feature enhancements for 8x8 Contact Center include the following:

AI-powered self-service with the 8x8 Intelligent Customer Assistant, a conversational AI solution that enables businesses to create automated self-service interactions across digital channels.

Enhanced Agent Visibility with the updated 8x8 Agent Workspace Dashboard for a single view of both agents and queues, coworker availability, and service demand levels with a single click.

Deeper integrations with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Salesforce.

Feature updates for 8x8 Unified Communications include the following:

Mobile administration enhancements that surface key metrics, configurations, and parameters using the 8x8 Work for Mobile app, with visibility into incidents and updates, including activity metrics for inbound and outbound call volume.

Unified communications audit history, including which changes were made, when, and by whom.

SMS 10DLC application-to-person (A2P) registration for U.S. and Canadian organizations to comply with new SMS requirements and improve message deliverability.

New phone and accessory options, including Yealink T5 series desk phones, Poly Edge E series desk phones, Poly and EPOS headsets, and SYNC series of USB accessories.